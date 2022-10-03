Jimmy Smith Officially Retires After 11 Years With The Ravens

After 11 years, Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith will officially announce his retirement during Monday’s press conference.

Smith was a first-round draft pick in 2011. Appearing in 128 games, he played his entire career with the Ravens.

Of those 128 games, Smith started in 90 of them with 374 tackles, 74 passes defended, 14 interceptions and three touchdowns.

His biggest moment as a Raven came in 2013 at the end of Super Bowl XLVII, when he broke up a controversial touchdown pass that would have cost the team the championship.

Smith last suited up for the team during the 2021 season appearing in 10 games despite battling through a severe ankle sprain he suffered in training camp.

“Part of it is, ‘Do I even want to put my body through something like this again?’ So I do cherish these last games,” Smith said in a statement. “I’m getting old. I’ve been through a lot of injuries and they start to pile up on you.”

