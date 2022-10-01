Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Never Wasted (Oct. 1st)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

NEVER WASTED

God doesn’t leave us alone in our weakness. When we feel incapable, he gives us the strength we lack to accomplish the task. When we are working sincerely for him, our work – no matter how insignificant it may seem – will always be effective.

We may feel like a failure in the eyes of those around us, but in the eyes of the Lord, our work done for his kingdom is never wasted. He cares enough about our hearts to comfort us in times of failure, and to value us in our moments of insignificance.

Scripture:

2 Thessalonians 2:16-17 (NRSV) Now may our Lord Jesus Christ himself and God our Father, who loved us and through grace gave us eternal comfort and good hope, comfort your hearts and strengthen them in every good work and word.

Prayer:

Lord, sometimes I feel that I have disappointed you. Despite my weakness, you comfort my heart and strengthen my soul. I know that in your eyes, I am never a failure. I am forever your beloved child.

Passages provided by Be Still and Know 365 Daily Devotions, Broadstreet Publishings

