Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: A Lesson In Pride and Prosperity

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell sets a new bar for syndicated morning programming. From the range of music styles to powerful interviews; and from the lively features to the fresh approach on news and listener engagement, award-winning gospel music singer and reality TV star, Erica Campbell creates a high-energy experience for listeners to start every day in FAITH, with LOVE and having JOY. Both the comedic genius and news savvy of Erica’s co-hosts allow for a fun twist on the serious issues impacting the lives of listeners. With nearly two decades in the music industry, Erica Campbell has repeatedly topped Billboard charts and won every music award possible as a member of the dynamic duo, Mary Mary and as a solo artist. A devoted wife and mother of three, Erica shares her life with the world on her televised reality show, Mary Mary. No stranger to the public eye, the social media maven has over 2 million followers she personally engages daily with inspiration and pure fun. Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell is the next natural progression of her career to extend her audience and share the life, music, and inspiration that makes her – ERICA.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “A Lesson In Pride and Prosperity.”

WATCH BELOW

I learned some powerful lessons from working with Ford Motors when I was able to help them go from the brink of bankruptcy to billion-dollar profits. Those lessons are in my book “Turn Setbacks Into Greenbacks.” One of those lessons is “don’t let your pride poison your prosperity.” When money gets tight, and in our economy, we must not let our pride get in the way of our prosperity. I share a story in the book about a CEO named Duke Green. I interviewed him and he had built a big company but then as the recession hit, money got tight, so he personally paid his employees out of his own resources rather than himself and supported himself by driving a trash truck at night.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

He said he did it in college. If you do it again, he drove that trash truck for a year until the economy got better. And as a result, he was able to keep the people on his payroll and not fire anyone and a few years later, he was able to sell his company for over $500 million. I say to you don’t let your pride poison your prosperity.

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: A Lesson In Pride and Prosperity was originally published on getuperica.com