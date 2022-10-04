Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The gospel world is continuing to mourn the loss of gospel singer Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, who passed away last week at the age of 50. We were so honored to have Johnson as a major supporter of The Light 103.9 for many years. In this exclusive interview, Melissa Wade chats with Kerry Douglas, founder of Black Smoke Music Worldwide, about bringing Johnson to the forefront of gospel music, the memories they shared, and the legacy that Johnson surely leaves behind. We also talk about his latest single, “It Was You,” from his Restructure, Renew & Reunion project.

Check out the full interview below and continue to keep Johnson’s loved ones in your prayers.

RELATED: Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson Passes Away at 50

Remembering Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson was originally published on thelightnc.com