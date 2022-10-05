Praise Featured Video CLOSE

OK! If you’re going to be at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday be prepared for the heat as Nelly is set to perform during the Raven’s halftime show against the Cincinnati Bengals.

As we know, fans pumped their fists and raised their voices to the rapper’s single ‘Hot in Herre” every time Ravens’ linebacker Ray Lewis ran out of the tunnel and did his dance.

The Ravens will host the Bengals at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. Are you ready for the show?

Nelly Set To Perform During Ravens Halftime Show This Sunday appeared first on 92 Q.

