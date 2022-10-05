Family Fun Day: Harbor Harvest Children’s Fall Festival Returning To Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The fall season is in full swing and that means the 15th annual Harbor Harvest Children’s Fall Festival is fast approaching!

The event is scheduled for Oct. 23 and this year, the festival coincides with the one-year anniversary of Rash Field Park opening at the Inner Harbor.

RELATED: Spooky Night Out: Pumpkin Patches, Haunted Houses and Family Friendly Fall Activities In Maryland

Families can expect the perfect day of fall fun! From pumpkins to pony rides, there is something for the entire family to enjoy!

Via Harbor Harvest:

“Bringing the Country to Baltimore City! Family Friendly Fun awaits at the Inner Harbor for the Waterfront Partnership’s annual Harbor Harvest Children’s Fall Festival presented by Verizon!

Make those Autumn memories with your family as you pick pumpkins in our Cityview Pumpkin Patch, explore Rash Field Park, and get matching face paintings! Snack on some local food truck favorites while admiring that iconic harbor skyline from Rash Field. See your little ones smile and laugh with our stilt walkers and other free activities! Don’t forget to grab some tickets or carnival pass to our pony rides, trackless train, face painting, and carnival ride.

It’s never too early to celebrate Halloween! Costumes are encouraged and receive free entries to our raffle!”

RELATED: A Spooky Link: 22 Scary Movies To Watch With Your Boo

The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m and admission is free!

NOTE: Some activities will require tickets including pony rides, face painting, carnival rides, and trackless train rides.

For activities that are ticketed, they will be available for purchase at the door. However, carnival Passes can be purchased in advance on Eventbrite.

Click here for more details. Check out video from last year:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Family Fun Day: Harbor Harvest Children’s Fall Festival Returning To Baltimore’s Inner Harbor appeared first on 92 Q.

Family Fun Day: Harbor Harvest Children’s Fall Festival Returning To Baltimore’s Inner Harbor was originally published on 92q.com