It’s Wellness Wednesday and we’re talking all about breast cancer awareness during this month. Dr. Collier joins the show to share some education about breast cancer like whether or not deodorant and baby powder cause cancer, why black women die at a higher rate, and if family history affects a woman’s risk of the disease.

In the health update below, hear some important information about breast cancer.

This Is Why Black Women Die At A Higher Rate From Breast Cancer Though They’re Diagnosed Less Than White Women was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com