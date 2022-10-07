Baltimore City Public School Teacher Named Maryland’s 2022 Teacher Of The Year

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order for one Baltimore City Public School teacher!

Berol Dewdney, a Pre-K teacher at Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School, was named Maryland’s 2022 Teacher of the Year!

According to the district, Ms. Dewdney was one of seven finalists from across the state. She will now go on to represent Maryland in the National Teach of The Year Program.

She received her honor while at a watch party for the State-wide announcement. Check out her heartfelt reaction below:

“I am forever grateful for the honor and privilege it is to learn from their leadership and serve alongside their revolutionary power,” Dewdney said in a statement. “As my pre-kindergarten students cheer daily, ‘We are ready to lead!’ Maryland will lead with love and build an equitable world that is worthy of our student’s greatness by elevating their leadership.”

Governor Larry Hogan also sent his congratulations.

“I want to congratulate Ms. Dewdney on this tremendous achievement along with the leadership, educators, and students at The Commodore John Rodgers School,” he said in a statement. “Maryland’s teachers are among the best in the nation. They play a vital role in educating and inspiring the next generation of leaders, and I want to thank each and every one of them for their commitment to public service.

Ms. Dewdney will now compete for the National Teacher of the Year award, announced in April 2023, where candidates participate in a ceremony at the White House.

Congratulations and sending a special shout out to everyone who was nominated as I am sure, you are all wonderful teachers and make a daily impact on all of your students!

