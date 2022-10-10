Praise Featured Video CLOSE

“I hope you enjoy my new album, Hymns! The entire project is exactly what I prayed that it would be and I am so grateful that so many of my friends came to be a part of it.

Recorded live in Chicago, I returned to my Gospel roots. Hymns reimagines music engrained in everyone’s collective Church experience while delivering it all in a refreshing and accessible way. I pray that this album reminds us that the foundations of our Faith remain resolute and necessary for progress.

Sometimes we have to go back in order to move forward.” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Check out Tasha’s new album wherever you listen to music, and don’t forget to shop exclusive merch from Tasha on her store!

New Music From Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Hymns was originally published on praiserichmond.com