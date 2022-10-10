CeCe Winans’ Latest Book ‘Believe For It: Passing On Faith To The Next Generation’ To Be Released In November

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Gospel legend CeCe Winans announced that her sixth book, “Believe For It: Passing On Faith To The Next Generation” will be hitting the shelves next month.

The 223-page book is said to give readers an insight into a series of events and experiences in the singer’s life that explain why she stands so firm in her faith in God.

“We all have been influenced by those who came before us,” says Winans. “You don’t have to be related by blood to have a spiritual influence on someone’s life.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips?

Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!

Throughout the narrative, Winans is also expected to share why it is everyone’s responsibility to pass on their faith and to promote and encourage healthy intergenerational relationships with their inner circles.

In an Instagram post, Winans expresses her excitement for her latest publication:

” I hope to encourage you through my story and some of the things God has taught me along the way, from growing up a Winans to becoming a gospel singer to getting married to raising two beautiful children of my own to founding a church. Our God is big and has a heart for all generations to believe in Him and be part of His big story. I pray this book helps you discover new ways of passing on powerful faith to the next generation.”

Download The Praise 106.1 Mobile App For Your Smartphone

The official release date for the book is Nov. 15. Click here for more details or to pre-order the novel.

READ MORE: CeCe Winans Set to Hit the Road with First National Tour in Over A Decade!

READ MORE: CeCe Winans Talks Being Back On The Road For The “Believe For It” Tour & More