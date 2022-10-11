HomeLocal

More Than $31M Wagered At Maryland Sportsbooks During The First Month Of NFL Season

MGM National Harbor, Governor Larry Hogan And Joe Theismann Launch Sports Betting In Maryland With BETMGM

Source: Shannon Finney / Getty

State lottery officials announced that more than $31 million was wagered at Maryland’s seven sportsbooks during the first month of the NFL and early college football season, up from $18.6 million in August.

According to numbers compiled by Maryland Lottery and Gaming, nearly $15.5 million in bets were placed in July.

Nearly $25 million in prize money was paid to bettors, leaving more than $6.6 million.

The state receives about 15% of the taxable win amount after the casinos deduct promotional plays and any additional amounts. Additionally, the FanDuel Sportsbook at the Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover continues to be the most popular sportsbook in the state, with $12.7 million in wagers followed by MGM National Harbor with $8.6 million and Horseshoe Casino Baltimore with $4.9 million.

Live! is the only casino to surpass both the $20 million and $25 million mark in wagers.

