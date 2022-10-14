How Many Celebrity Cameos Can You Spot In The New ‘House Party’ Trailer?

If you’re nostalgic like us — you’ve probably been looking forward to New Line’s reboot of ‘House Party.’

‘House Party’ Reboot Heads To Theatres January 13

Originally slated to go to HBO Max, the film now has a theatrical release date — which Deadline just reported has been moved from Dec. 9, 2022 to MLK weekend, Jan. 13, 2023.

The news comes just as the studio released the brand new red band trailer for the film, which stars Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore, Karen Obilom, D.C. Young Fly and Scott Mescudi.

Catch The Countless Cameos In New ‘House Party’ Trailer

Check it out below:

We’re not going to hold you — this trailer got us even more excited to see House Party.

How many celebrities did you spot in the trailer?

Lebron, Anthony Davis, Kid Cudi, Snoop Dogg… Did you guys catch Christopher Reid and Christopher Martin aka the OG Kid’N’Play? We also caught a peek at Lil Wayne and Lena Waithe. Was that Tinashe in the dance scene?

What did you think of all the LeBron jokes in the trailer? The reference to his hairline almost took us out!

Here’s a synopsis of the film:

Your VIP ticket to New Line’s remix of the fan-favorite ‘90s classic. Aspiring club promoters and best buds Damon (Tosin Cole) and Kevin (Jacob Latimore) are barely keeping things together. Out of money, down on their luck and about to lose the roofs over their heads—and freshly fired from their low-lift jobs as house cleaners—the pair needs a huge windfall to make their problems go away. In a ‘what the hell?’ move, they decide to host the party of the year at an exclusive mansion, the site of their last cleaning job, which just happens to belong to none other than LeBron James. No permission? No problem. What could go wrong? How about a time-traveling DJ, undependable security, a runaway guest list, one borrowed Lamborghini, angry rival promoters, a stolen championship ring, escalating property damage, an angry koala..? But also, one outrageous ride stacked with double-take cameos and timeless throwback tracks, R-rated comedy and two friends worth cheering for… you have to see to believe. After all, a night like this doesn’t come around more than once.

Directed by Calmatic, HOUSE PARTY was written by Jamal Olori & Stephen Glover (“Atlanta”) and produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter of The SpringHill Company. Executive producers include Reginald Hudlin, Warrington Hudlin, Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson.

2 Chainz Featured In Trailer And Soundtrack For ‘House Party’

The trailer features an all-new original song “2 Step” from Def Jam’s 2 Chainz, from the film’s Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Kudos to Warner Bros. on going a non-traditional route with the key art! We love artwork by Manasseh Johnson Jr.

