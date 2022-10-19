Faith Walking: Conviction Is NOT Condemnation

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Well, listen, I know everyone knows John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life.” But I love the next verse, “God did not come into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved.” So he didn’t come to condemn us, right? When you are moved by the Spirit and the power and the presence of God, and the conviction of God, conviction leads to change, but condemnation leads to shame. And Jesus did not come to shame us. Nowhere in Scripture, when Jesus is meeting people and raising people from the dead and encountering people and heal people. Did he ever shame them? Right?

So if shame is a part of your process for drawing people to Jesus, you need to reconsider some stuff. Or if you’ve ever walked in condemnation, because you made a mistake, and you got it wrong. And maybe you made a big mistake in front of people, but you still shouldn’t walk in condemnation. Conviction, yes because that causes you to repent and to turn and to change and acknowledge right that and to grow and be better and to not go back to that place. But do not walk in shame. That’s not what God called you for. That’s what the enemy uses. That’s what people want to use that’s what the negative voices in our head tell us we can’t and we not because you know, you did this and you came from here and they would never see you. Our father doesn’t work like that. He is a loving, gracious and kind father yes will challenge you to be better and do better and yes, there is a requirement to live right especially if you hold a position of leadership in the kingdom you are held to a higher standard but even then if you fall if you mess up if you make a mistake, there is still grace for you do not walk in condemnation.

