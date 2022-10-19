Nate Martin Brings “Jesus Is Lord” To The Get Up Church [Listen]

Nate Martin of Nate Martin & S.I.G.N. stopped by the Get Up Erica to present his new single “Jesus Is Lord” to the Get Up Church. The single comes from their new album “King Of The Wild” which is available now on all streaming platforms.

About the making of the album, Martin tells Charles Jenkins, filling in for Erica Campell and GRIFF “Last year we all got together for our fifth year anniversary and Lighthouse Church Of All Nations where Pastor, Dan Willis is the pastor and then we had our fifth-year anniversary celebration and live recording. All the songs that you hear on there are live. We gathered in there for our celebration and honestly, I wrote all the music I had a co-writer on one song but I believe in you know recording your own music and it was honestly phenomenal. We had a packed house and everybody loved the music. It has been a process about a year and a half since we did that recording. The album is called “King of the Wild.” It’s kind of a jungle, “Lion King.” Something different um but of course, there’s something on there for everybody something that of course churchy. “Jesus is Lord” has that funk groove to it. And then “King the wild in itself is a great worship song that is also encouraging people that God is in control.”

LISTEN TO “JESUS IS LORD” BELOW

HEAR MORE FROM NATE MARTIN BELOW

