Praise Featured Video CLOSE

As we approach the holiday season and the end of another calendar year, yearly statistics, unfortunately, have to be updated.

For many families in our city, they will be or are experiencing “the year of firsts” without their loved ones.

As of October 19, Baltimore City has had 271 reported homicides and 582 nonfatal shootings. The city has had over 300 homicides yearly in the past seven years. The last time the city recorded less than 200 murders was in 2011.

In a report recently released by WalletHub, Baltimore is the city with the 12th highest homicide rate increase. Wallethub compared 50 of the largest U.S. cities based on per capita homicides in Q3 2022, as well as per capita homicides in Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 and Q3 2020 to determine the rankings.

Baltimore has the fourth-highest homicides per capita for Q3 2022 coming in behind Detroit, Kansas City and St. Louis. Below are the cities ahead of Baltimore:

Kansas City, Missouri Detroit, Michigan St. Louis, Missouri New Orleans, Louisiana Milwaukee, Wisconsin Albuquerque, New Mexico Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Norfolk, Virginia Nashville, Tennessese Oakland, California Colorado Springs, Colorado Baltimore, Maryland

Are you surprised by any of the findings?

RELATED: Baltimore Ranked Eighth Worst City To Drive In

RELATED: Baltimore Ranked The Fourth Most Stressed City in the US

RELATED: WalletHub Report Ranks Maryland As Second Happiest State In The U.S.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Report: Baltimore City Has The 12th Highest Homicide Rate Increase appeared first on 92 Q.

Report: Baltimore City Has The 12th Highest Homicide Rate Increase was originally published on 92q.com