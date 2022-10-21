Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Keep Your Eyes On The Prize

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Keep Your Eyes On The Prize.”

I want you to know that we are going through some unprecedented times, and Safar I want you to do just that go through them. When you’re going through tough stuff, make a point to keep going, don’t stop, we must keep moving forward. While even if it is challenging and tough. Do it even then why because good is up the road. It’s the kind of thinking that is brought out by parents through tough times.

They knew that tough times don’t last forever. So the good times are right up the road. So I’m encouraging you to stay positive, stay excited about the future, and keep moving forward with a great expectation of a greater tomorrow because I know for sure that what you envision can become your reality, and I know that your best is still yet to come. Keep moving forward.

