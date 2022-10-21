I am an anointed woman of God, wife, mommy, Evangelist, Radio Executive, Entrepreneur and fun loving person!

Generation Z’s favorite gospel singer, Zacardi Cortez, has dropped his third album and he aims for it to touch every generation. “There’s something for everyone,” he says. Imprint (Live in Memphis) (ZetRoc / Black Smoke Music Worldwide) is the Houston native’s most poignant, personal project yet and the first for his own ZetRoc label. “This record is all of who I am, in all the different styles and ways I love to worship and sing,” he continues. “It’s 100% my imprint.” The thirteen-track collection features guest performances from some of Cortez’s favorite singers such as Kim Burrell, Tim Rogers, and Lisa Knowles-Smith. All those sonic threads mesh to weave an engaging and riveting string of modern songs that reflect the passion of traditional black church music.

The first radio single from this Imprint, “You’ve Been Good“ hit number 1 on the Billboard Airplay Charts!

Stream and Download here: https://fanlink.to/Imprint

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of October 22, 2022

1. You’ve Been Good To Me Zacardi Cortez

2. Kingdom Maverick City x Kirk Franklin

3. Let Him In Jokia

4. When I Pray DOE

5. All In Your Hands Marvin Sapp

6. Call Jor’ Dan Armstron f/Erica Campbell

7. The Ride Bryan Andrew Wilson

8. Here Comes The Joy Deitrick Haddon

9. New Tye Tribbett

10. Thankful JJ Hairston

11. I Hear You Lucinda Moore

12. Your World Jonathan McReynolds

13. I’m In Love (Live) Nia Allen

14. Call on the Name Marcus Jordan

15. I Believe Fred Jerkins ft/ Bishop Paul S. Morton

16. Goodness of God CeCe Winans

17. Nothing Else Matters (Instead of Complaining, Praise Him) Brent Jones

18. God Did I Again Brandon Anderson

19. All I Need Jason Nelson

20. Victory Kenny Lewis

Zacardi Cortez Is Number One On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of October 22, 2022) was originally published on praisedc.com