Doe Celebrates a Winning Night at the Dove Awards, and Releases New Spanish Track “When I Pray Featuring Blanca

Nashville, TN (October 24, 2022) – Chart-topper DOE continues to make a splash in sharing the gift of God’s love in her music, performing live at this year’s GMA Dove Awards and being honored with two wins during the night. DOE rocked the stage with the sold-out crowd on their feet, as she delivered a special arrangement of her #1 hit song “When I Pray” leading into “What I’m Waiting For,” from her eleven-track album CLARITY. Going into the Dove Awards with four nominations including New Artist of the Year, DOE won the Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year Dove Award for CLARITY, her debut full-length album released in early 2022 by Jonathan McReynolds’ Life Room Label in partnership with RCA Inspiration. Separately, she garnered another win as a featured artist/co-writer for the Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year, “Breathe,” released by Maverick City Music (feat. Chandler Moore, Jonathan McReynolds, DOE).

The 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards, which celebrates all genres of Christian and Gospel music and entertainment from Pop/Contemporary, Rock, Worship, Contemporary Gospel, Traditional Gospel, to Inspirational Film, Rap/Hip Hop, Spanish Language, Southern Gospel and more, just aired on TBN on Friday, October 21st. In a packed Dove Awards celebration week in Nashville, DOE also co-hosted the GMA Dove Awards Pre-Telecast with Katy Nichole, which revealed the winners in many of the categories, including her album win for CLARITY, performed at GMA’s New Artist of the Year Showcase on Monday, October 17th (which featured performances from all New Artist of the Year nominees), and was honored at the Urban Soul Cafe Pre-Dove Party with a Breakthrough Artist award.

Fresh off her Dove Awards wins, DOE has released a new recording with a Spanish version of “When I Pray (Mi Oración)” feat. Blanca. Available now, DOE teamed up with fellow chart-topper Blanca for a beautiful blend of their voices, showing the power of God and prayer is for everyone with no barriers, on the new track sung entirely in Spanish. DOE is next up as a Favorite Gospel Artist nominee at the American Music Awards, airing November 20th, with voting open to the public daily at VoteAMAs.com through November 14th.

