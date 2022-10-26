Deon Cole Tapped to Host “Soul Train Awards” 2022

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

NEW YORK, NY – October 23, 2022 – Today, BET announces the host, nominees and premiere date of “Soul Train Awards” 2022 presented by BET taking place, Sunday, November 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Actor, comedian and writer Deon Cole will host an incredible night celebrating the best in soul music and the iconic legacy brand. Additionally, BET has released the official nominations for “Soul Train Awards” 2022. “Soul Train Awards” recognizes the best in Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop from both established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists. The official “Soul Train Awards” nominees, selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders, performers, and presenters. The “Soul Train Awards” 2022 premieres Sunday, November 27 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

“Deon Cole is known for delivering razor-sharp humor and commentary across his acclaimed standup specials and series. Get ready to see him unleash his comedic talents like never before on the Soul Train Awards stage–and don’t say we didn’t warn you,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “Deon is BET family, and we are proud to have him make his hosting debut exclusively on BET. We are also equally proud to continue celebrating the legacy of Soul Train with our esteemed nominees and delivering unforgettable performances and moments that epitomize Black Excellence.”

“Hosting the ‘Soul Train Awards’ is a dream come true. I grew up watching Soul Train and ‘til this day, I’ve never met a Soul Train Line I didn’t bless with my skilled two step,” said host Deon Cole. “It is truly a privilege to be given this opportunity to celebrate Don Cornelius’ legacy, all of the amazing Black talent that illuminated our screens on the iconic TV show, and my favorite genres of music: Soul, R&B and Hip Hop.”

Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead “Soul Train Awards” 2022 nominations with an impressive 7 nods; Beyoncé for ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ and twice for ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award.’ Mary J. Blige for ‘Certified Soul Award,’ ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ and ‘Best Collaboration.’ Ari Lennox garnered the second most nods with 6 nominations: ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ ‘Best Dance Performance,’ and ‘Video of the Year.’ Lizzo and Chris Brown are tied at 5 nods each, followed by Burna Boy, Muni Long and Steve Lacy with 4 nods. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, PJ Morton andTems each garnered 3 nominations.

The “Soul Train Awards” 2022 presented by BET will feature an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances, special moments and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. The annual event is committed to showcasing the impact of Soul Train on music and dance from the ‘70s to today.

Deon Cole Tapped to Host “Soul Train Awards” 2022 was originally published on praiserichmond.com