‘A Wesley Christmas’ to Open BET’s Christmas Movie Series

Source: Anthony Barboza / GettyWASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — DC based film production company, OCTET Productions announces the upcoming debut release of its new holiday film, “A Wesley Christmas”. The Wesley adult siblings Cydney (Loren Lott), Todd (Terayle Hill), and Chris Wesley (Kevin Savage) travel to their childhood home to celebrate Christmas with their parents Brian and Sylvia Wesley (Dorien Wilson and Jasmine Guy) and the entire Wesley family. With everyone together and all their physical and emotional baggage in tow, the annual Wesley family holiday promises to be a festive, hot-mess of a Christmas with life-changing impacts on everyone.

‘A Wesley Christmas’ is scheduled to be released on BET+ on November 3rd and will air on BET Thanksgiving Day, November 24th. The stellar ensemble cast includes: Dorien Wilson, Jasmine Guy, Terrence “TC” Carson, Loren Lott, Terayle Hill, Rolonda Rochelle, Mike Merrill, Kevin Savage, Kiki Haynes, Judi Johnson, Cydney Mitchell and Red Grant. ‘A Wesley Christmas’, directed by Patricia Cuffie-Jones and produced by the dynamic husband and wife team Chuck and Bree West, is Bree’s screenwriting debut.

About OCTET Productions.

Founded in 2015, OCTET Productions is a full-service production company based in the District of Columbia. From developing a concept to delivering a finished project, OCTET is dedicated to paying great attention to detail and providing the best in film production. With over 30 years of experience in the film and entertainment industries, our team is committed to providing outstanding film projects that optimize the overall viewing experience. Our “OCTET Pretty” projects give OCTET the distinct advantage in setting the standard in the world of independent films.

