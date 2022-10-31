Three Teens Shot Within Three Hours In Separate Baltimore Shootings

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Police are investigating after three teenage boys were shot in separate shootings across the city.

According to officials, around 3 p.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old was shot in the leg in East Baltimore. Police were notified after a ShotSpotter alert went off in the Milton-Montford area on East Madison Street.

Not too long after, police were notified that a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head off Old York Road in North Baltimore. Around 15 minutes after, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the Belair Edison area.

Police said all three teens are recovering. Anyone with information on any of Sunday’s shootings is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

