CLOSE
Jully Bos Elegant Styles
Business Description: “Jully Bos Elegant Styles Offers the best in African Style Fashion from dresses, prom and wedding attire for men and women, to accessories.”
Business Website: https://jullybos.com/
Organic Facial Experience Medical Day Spa
Business Description: “Loving the natural you.”
Business Website: https://organicfacialexperience.com/
Geek’d Up Treats
Business Description: ‘We Take Food & Treats and Teach.”
Business Contact: IG: GEEKD_UP_TREATS FB: GEEK’D UP TREATS
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [11-8-2022] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com