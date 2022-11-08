Maryland Midterm Election Results Live Updates

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Thousands of Marylanders are making their way to the polls and want to keep you updated as results begin to roll in, hour by hour.

Below are the latest updates in Maryland via Politico.

Updated 11/8/2022 1:00 p.m. As of now, the results are too early. Check back every hour for updates as they roll in.

MARYLAND GOVERNOR ELECTION RESULTS

Dan Cox (R)

0

0.0%

Wes Moore (D)

0

0.0%

David Lashar (Libertarian Party)

0

0.0%

Nancy Wallace (Green Party)

0

0.0%

David Harding

0

0.0%

MARYLAND ATTORNEY GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS

Michael Peroutka (R)

0

0.0%

Anthony Brown (D)

0

0.0%

MARYLAND SENATE ELECTION RESULTS

Michael Peroutka (R)

0

0.0%

Anthony Brown (D)

0

0.0%

BALTIMORE COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Pat McDonough (R)

0

0.0%

Johnny O Olszewski, Jr. (D)

0

0.0%

BALTIMORE COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY

James A. Haynes (R)

0

0.0%

Scott Shellenberger (D)

0

0.0%

BALTIMORE CITY STATE’S ATTORNEY

Ivan Bates (D)

0

0.0%

