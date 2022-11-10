Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin Is Number One On The Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart For A Third Week In A Row (Week of November 12, 2022)

I am an anointed woman of God, wife, mommy, Evangelist, Radio Executive, Entrepreneur and fun loving person!

Music collective Maverick City and gospel legend Kirk Franklin have teamed up to raise awareness about mass incarceration in America.

Their collaborative album, Kingdom Book One, released June 17 via Tribl Records and Fo Yo Soul Entertainment/RCA Inspiration.

“Thine is the Kingdom / The power, the glory / Forever and ever / He finished my story / We’re singing freedom / Our testimony / We’ll be singing forever, amen,” they sing on the stirring chorus.

Kingdom Book One was made entirely on the grounds of a Florida prison and features background vocals from 1,300 inmates. “I think this album is for every fan that loves music, and our hope is that these songs and the stories behind them will serve as a way to raise awareness of the challenges that people face every day – many of which are forgotten about,” says Maverick City Music’s Jonathan Jay.

“For me, the most impactful part of this experience was the prisoners’ reaction to being remembered as humans. It was an overwhelming sense of gratitude and excitement that carried through every day we spent with these men. It was unbelievable, and I think if more people would just become aware of these feelings, they would want to help find a solution for the issues that come with incarceration.”

Kingdom Book One Deluxe Edition is now out and was recorded at the historic Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, NC.

