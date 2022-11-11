“Black Panther” Cast Visited Chadwick Boseman’s Resting Site Before Filming

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Actress Angela Bassett continued the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” press tour on the “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” She shares that the cast and crew of “Black Panther” visited the late, great actor Chadwick Boseman’s resting place. Watch a clip from the interview inside.

The “Black Panther” sequel debuted today in theaters. Fans are flocking to their local movie theaters to catch the long-awaited film, which stars Bassett, Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta and Dominique Thorne.

Boseman appears in the film briefly through archived footage from past Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. His absence is said to be felt within the sequel as fans quickly fell in love with his charisma and respected his talents.

Despite Boseman’s absence, the “Black Panther” cast and crew found many ways to honor his legacy and the powerful image of Black excellence he left with his role as the iconic Black Panther.

Bassett sat down with “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and revealed that the producers and directors planned a trip to Boseman’s gravesite to remember him ahead of their scheduled filming.

“It was planned the producers and directors had planned and rented a plane,” Bassett said in the interview. “We all flew to South Carolina and went to visit his resting place together.”

Bassett, who portrays Ramonda – the Queen of Wakanda, wife of T’Chaka and mother of T’Challa (Boseman) and Shuri (Wright) in the film, reflects on that wondrous day.

“It was a beautiful day,” she shares. “His uncles were there, his cousin. We spoke from our heart, how we felt about him, times with him. That was really, really lovely and a great way to begin because you know we miss him terribly.”

Bassett also talks about how that moment fueled their work in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

“Then we got to the set. We’ve had this moment coming together and now we have to come to work.”

She adds, “that’s what he would want for us.”

Be sure to catch “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in theaters now.

Check out a clip shared by Shadow and Act from the interview below:

