Alexis Ohanian Makes Magical Pancake Art For His Daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.

Internet entrepreneur and investor Alexis Ohanian has more skills than his multi-million dollar investment portfolio. The beloved husband to tennis champion Serena Williams also creates magical, pancake art for their precious five year old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. Check out the cute cooking videos inside.

Ohanian is best known as the co-founder and executive chairman of the social media site Reddit along with Steve Huffman and Aaron Swartz. Little did fans know, the loving father is also quite serious about his daughter’s pancake requests. Over the weekend, the adorable father-daughter duo spent some quality breakfast time together. According to Ohanian, his daughter asked for a special “Peach” pancake Sunday morning.

In a time-lapse video posted to social media, Ohanian squeezes out a variety of colored pancake mix to create popular Super Mario character Peach in pancake form. The video showcases his unique and unexpected art skills with a pretty impressive rendition of Peach. At the end, fans can see the final product and Olympia’s cute little hands.

Ohanian captions the video, “Sunday’s Papa Pancake request from @olympiaohanian was Princess Peach. .”

Fans and friends of the family commented on the video complimenting his skills. One fan said, “This is really your superpower.” Another posted, “Wow you’re getting SO good! .”

The proud dad is following his father’s tradition. On a previous post, creating a pancake Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen,” Ohanian says his dad made him pancakes each Sunday throughout his entire childhood. How cute!

He happily captioned the post, “Sunday means Papa Pancakes a tradition my own dad did every Sunday for my entire childhood. I had to take it next level for Olympia with squeeze bottles. Always a chance to improve! Elsa is coming along.”

What a sweet moment! Alexis Ohanian is a great father. We can’t wait to see more of his pancake creations.

