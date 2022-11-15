Erica Campbell “Positive” Among 2023 Gospel Grammy Nominations

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The nomination for the 65th Grammy Awards was announced today (November 15th) and Get Up’s own Erica Campbell is among the nominees in the Gospel category this year. Campbell, along with her husband, Warryn Campbell and Juan Winans received a Best Gospel Performance/Song nomination for Erica’s single “Positive.” This will be Erica’s 14th Grammy nomination with five wins to her credit.

Singer DOE continued her amazing 2022 with 3 Grammy nominations; Best Gospel Performance/Song for “When I Pray,”, Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for the song “So Good,” and “Best Gospel Album for album “Clarity.”

Maverick City Music, Kirk Franklin, PJ Morton, and Ricky Dillard are among the nominees in this year’s Gospel category. Congratulations to all of the nominees!

See all nominees below

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Positive,” Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, and Juan Winans, songwriters

“When I Pray,” Doe; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters

“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters

“The Better Benediction,” PJ Morton featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers and Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter

“Get Up,” Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett and Tye Tribbett, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“God Really Loves Us (Radio Version),” Crowder featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover and Jeff Sojka, songwriters

“So Good,” Doe; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters

“For God Is With Us,” For King & Country and Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone and Luke Smallbone, songwriters

“Fear Is Not My Future,” Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake and Hannah Shackelford, songwriters

“Holy Forever,” Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters

“Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version),” Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson and Phil Wickham, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

“Die to Live,” Maranda Curtis

“Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live),” Ricky Dillard

“Clarity,” Doe

“Kingdom Book One Deluxe,” Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin

“All Things New,” Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“Lion,” Elevation Worship

“Breathe,” Maverick City Music

“Life After Death,” TobyMac

“Always,” Chris Tomlin

“My Jesus,” Anne Wilson

WATCH THE 2023 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS BELOW

Erica Campbell “Positive” Among 2023 Gospel Grammy Nominations was originally published on getuperica.com