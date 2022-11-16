Popular Charlotte Braider Shanquella Robinson Mysteriously Dies While Vacationing With Friends In Mexico

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

A Charlotte, North Carolina family is desperately searching for answers after their loved one, local kid’s hair braider, Shanquella Robinson of Exquisite Babies, died while vacationing in Mexico with friends.

According to WBTV.com, Shanquella Robinson’s parents Bernard and Salamondra Robinson said that their 25-year-old daughter left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28, and sadly, they would never see their daughter alive again.

“[I] spoke with her Friday evening she was having dinner and I never spoke with her again,” Salamondra explained. “On Saturday evening, they called and said she wasn’t feeling well, and they were going to call a doctor. And when they called, the doctor hadn’t arrived yet, but they said she had alcohol poisoning.” Both parents were told that their daughter died from alcohol poisoning, however, an autopsy report refutes that as the cause of death. Robinson suffered a broken neck and spinal cord injury.

A video showing Robinson being attacked while intoxicated hasn’t been validated by authorities but has been circulating social media spawning the theory her friends allegedly beat her to death and tried to cover up her murder.

A friend, who was on the trip but proved he arrived after the incident captured on video, took to social media to prove his innocence after a male voice can be heard on the horrific footage telling the clearly intoxicated Robinson to “fight back.”

“They told me that Quella was sick and she was showing signs of alcohol poisoning. I didn’t know it was a fight,” he claimed.

Robinson’s friends returned home without her. According to TravelNoire, The family spent $6,000 to have her body to be returned home.

The U.S. Department of State issued the following statement after the passing of the young woman, stating: “We are aware of these reports. Protecting the welfare of U.S. citizens overseas is among our top priorities. Out of respect for the privacy of those involved, we have no further comment at this time.”

The family has also reached out to Charlotte’s FBI’s branch to help solve the mystery surrounding the young woman’s death. and told the media that they’d be open to hiring a private investigator for answers if needed.

Celebrities like K. Michelle, Masika and Spectacular are speaking out about the horrifying death.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Shanquella Robinson.

