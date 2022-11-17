Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Faith Is A Work As Well As A Way

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell sets a new bar for syndicated morning programming. From the range of music styles to powerful interviews; and from the lively features to the fresh approach on news and listener engagement, award-winning gospel music singer and reality TV star, Erica Campbell creates a high-energy experience for listeners to start every day in FAITH, with LOVE and having JOY. Both the comedic genius and news savvy of Erica’s co-hosts allow for a fun twist on the serious issues impacting the lives of listeners. With nearly two decades in the music industry, Erica Campbell has repeatedly topped Billboard charts and won every music award possible as a member of the dynamic duo, Mary Mary and as a solo artist. A devoted wife and mother of three, Erica shares her life with the world on her televised reality show, Mary Mary. No stranger to the public eye, the social media maven has over 2 million followers she personally engages daily with inspiration and pure fun. Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell is the next natural progression of her career to extend her audience and share the life, music, and inspiration that makes her – ERICA.

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Faith Is A Work As Well As A Way”

It is now comeback time. We know that faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen yet. We often forget that faith is not just a nail, but it also is a verb. In other words, it is a concept that denotes action. In order to turn your setbacks into comebacks, incredible comebacks, you not only to have to have faith, but you also need to move and act faithfully with faithful courage.

You will have setbacks that will knock you down. You must have faith and faith you’re way off that Canvas and faith away on the wind. And keep this in mind that faith is like a muscle and the more you act and move in faith, the stronger that muscle gets. Keep it in faith! The bigger the mountains you will be able to move with great faith. I’m telling you you can because you believe you can and then you act on it.

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Faith Is A Work As Well As A Way was originally published on getuperica.com