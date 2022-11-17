Prime Video & LeBron James To Debut ‘Thursday Night Football in The Shop’ Tonight

Tonight (November 17), Prime Video will debut its collaboration with the Emmy-winning show UNINTERRUPTED The Shop to introduce an all-new, live presentation as part of its Thursday Night Football (TNF) alternate stream offerings. Titled “TNF in The Shop,” executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter and co-creator Paul Rivera will welcome a variety of special guests during an unmatched, watch party-style experience when Prime Video presents exclusive live coverage of Thursday Night Football, as the Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome The Shop to the Thursday Night Football family and work alongside UNINTERRUPTED to deliver a new viewing experience for fans of both the NFL and The Shop,” said Amina Hussein, head of talent, Prime Video Sports. “Each week, Thursday Night Football brings together friends and family to watch and engage with the teams and players they love. With ‘TNF in The Shop,’ we are honored to deepen that fan experience through organic, authentic conversation, and look forward to its premiere.”

“TNF in The Shop” will bring together a unique mix of personalities across sports, music, entertainment, business, and culture. In addition to live commentary surrounding the evening’s TNF matchup, “TNF in The Shop” will host authentic discussions while the cameras roll, and guests are encouraged to share personal experiences and their takes on the latest in pop culture and current events via Prime Video’s custom split screen. “TNF in The Shop” joins a strong lineup of Thursday Night Football’s existing suite of alternate stream offerings: “TNF with Dude Perfect,” “TNF with Storm & Kremer,” “TNF en Español,” and “Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats.”

The original, revolutionary formula of UNINTERRUPTED The Shop will remain intact, creating unique experiences where celebrated artists, entertainers, athletes, and advocates come together for authentic, raw, untapped conversations and storytelling that normally wouldn’t happen on a typical show. Past The Shop guests include Tom Brady, Jay-Z, Drake, Snoop Dogg, Naomi Osaka, Mary J. Blige, Lena Waithe, Diddy, Jimmy Kimmel, Patrick Mahomes, Lil Nas X, Will Smith, Megan Rapinoe, Quinta Brunson, Kevin Hart, Rob Gronkowski, Stacey Abrams, and former President Barack Obama.

In September 2022, Prime Video became the first streaming service to air a season-long exclusive national package with the NFL, with new pregame, halftime, and postgame shows as well as fan-favorite interactive features like X-Ray and Next Gen Stats powered by AWS. Viewers can stream from the web at amazon.com or by using the Prime Video app, which is available on phones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, smart TVs, and on phones and tablets with NFL+. Each Thursday Night Football game also streams live on Twitch and is available on over-the-air TV stations in the two home markets of the competing teams, as well as in Spanish language on Prime Video.

