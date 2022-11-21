Teddy & Tina Campbell Premieres “Remember Jesus” & “Christmas At Our House”

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

We kick off Thanksgiving week on Get Up with family. Teddy & Tina Campbell stops by the Get Up Church to premiere two new songs, “Remember Jesus” & “Christmas At Our House.”

Tina tells Erica and GRIFF how much this new track means to her, saying “It means everything. Just so we don’t ever forget what this holiday is about, Teddy and I together we do you know love music and soul music and all that kind of stuff but at the foundation the core of who we are, we are Christ lovers, we are Jesus out. Our whole existence is about by, for, and about him. And so this song is making sure we remind people don’t forget what this season is all about. Remember Jesus.”

Teddy and Tina are joined by some of Gospel’s greatest voices, CeCe and Marvin Winans, Natalie Grant, and Brian Courtney Wilson.

Listen to “Remember Jesus” and the interview below

But that’s not all. Teddy and Tina stick around to premiere another track you will be able to stream on Black Friday. “Christmas At Our House” gives you a funky, fun inside look at Campbell’s during the holidays. Teddy explains the song, saying “Oh, that’s the one with with with, you know, some funk in it. You know, it’s pretty funky, you know. It’s your funky Christmas on. And you know, we can’t wait for everybody to see the video too because all the family is in it. It’s a big surprise. ”

Tina adds “It’s literally, Erica, you know us and a lot of times when we’re doing familia, we doing family, on holidays. You know, we go online and all that or you and Goo Goo go online. And everybody’s like y’all, y’all so much fun and y’all just, y’all just be enjoying each other’s company and I think that’s what this song is about. It’s literally about enjoying the company of your family on the holiday having a bunch of fun, your family, your friends, whoever your people are that you do your holidays with. This is your song to get together and have fun on.”

Listen to “Christmas At Our House” and the interview below

You can listen to “Christmas At Our House” and “Remember Jesus” and more when Teddy and Tina release their latest project on Black Friday, November 25th. Tina also shares some new family news, collaboration with Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and a new Mary, Mary project.

Hear more from Teddy and Tina below

