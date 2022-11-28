Praise Featured Video CLOSE

It’s the start of a new week! The perfect time to continue or create goals until we reach back to Sunday again. Below are a few scriptures that will hopefully be an added uplift to your week!

2 Corinthians 9:11⁣

You will be enriched in every way so that you can be generous on every occasion, and through us your generosity will result in thanksgiving to god⁣

Isaiah 41:10⁣

So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand

Romans 8:28⁣

And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to His purpose.

Psalm 27:1

The Lord is my light and my salvation—whom shall I fear?⁣

Hebrews 13:8

Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.⁣

5 Scriptures To Uplift You This Week was originally published on praisedc.com