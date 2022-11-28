Miracle On 34th Street Returns To Baltimore’s Hampden Neighborhood

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

A true sign of Christmas in Baltimore: The lights on 34th Street have returned once again!

The 73rd annual Miracle on 34th Street lights were officially turned on Saturday night as hundreds gathered to officially kick off the Christmas season.

Marylanders come from all across the state come to Baltimore yearly to see this decades-old tradition in the 700 block of West 34th. This year’s display includes dinosaurs on the roof, colorful stoops and even a snow experience.

If you’ll be taking your family this year, the lights will be turned on every night at dark and go until 10 p.m. weeknights and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, all through New Year’s Day.

