Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Erupting For First Time In 38 Years

For the first time since 1984, Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, is erupting.

An ashfall advisory is currently in effect on Hawaii’s Big Island until 10 am Hawaii–Aleutian Time (3 pm Eastern Standard Time) on Monday, Nov. 28. As reported by CNN, the Hawaii Tourism Authority tweeted that the eruption is not threatening downhill communities or flights to the Island. However, the National Weather Service says a “trace to less than one-quarter inch” of ashfall could accumulate in some areas as winds may carry fine ash and volcanic gas downwind.

We are closely monitoring the eruption of Mokuʻāweoweo, which is not currently threatening communities downhill or affecting flights to the Island of Hawaiʻi. https://t.co/ptkvNLKv0e — Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA) (@HawaiiHTA) November 28, 2022

The Hawaii Volcano Observatory has received reports of lava overflowing into the southwest portion of the volcano’s caldera (crater). As of now, it does not serve as a threat to nearby communities. No evacuation orders have been made, but there are two shelters open as a precaution.

