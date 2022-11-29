Brett Favre Wants To Be Removed From Mississippi Lawsuit Seeking To Recover Misappropriated Welfare Funds

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is still looking to distance himself from his welfare fraud scandal in which $70 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) welfare funds were given to rich people including Favre. This time, Favre has requested to be removed from a lawsuit by the state of Mississippi that seeks to recover millions of misspent welfare funds.

From the Associated Press:

An attorney for Favre filed papers on Monday saying the Mississippi Department of Human Services “groundlessly and irresponsibly seeks to blame Favre for its own grossly improper and unlawful handling of welfare funds and its own failure to properly monitor and audit” how organizations used the money.

“Including Favre in this lawsuit has had the intended effect — it has attracted national media attention to this case,” Favre’s attorney, Eric D. Herschmann, wrote in the filing in Hinds County Circuit Court.

Herschmann wrote that the lawsuit focuses on the welfare agency’s “false insinuations concerning Favre’s supposed involvement” rather than on the agency, “which in fact is responsible for allowing this scandal to occur.”

So, basically, Favre has gone from claiming he never knew the funds he received came from welfare meant for poor people to essentially saying, “Waaaaah? Y’all want me to keep giving poor people their money back even though it was the welfare department that f**ked up? Oh, hell no!” (At least, that’s my interpretation.)

It’s worth mentioning that Favre isn’t the only one being sued. In fact, according to AP, “he is among more than three dozen people or companies being sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services as it seeks to recover a portion of the money misspent in the state’s largest-ever public corruption case.” So, it’s not like he’s being singled out, which makes his attorney’s claim that it’s all about “media attention” kind of ridiculous.

“Every party in the civil case is free to make the arguments that they would like to make, and I’m not going to comment on them,” said state Auditor Shad White, who alleges that Favre still owes $228,000 in interest after repaying $1.1 million he received for speaking fees from the Mississippi Community Education Center. “The court system can see the case through, and the judge can determine who owes what back.”

Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson is the judge who will decide if Favre gets dismissed from the lawsuit. It’s unclear when the decision will be made.

