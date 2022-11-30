Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: 20 Ideas To Change Your Life

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “20 Ideas To Change Your Life”

Today I want to talk to all the people who have more money than they have money. If you’re one of those folks Listen up, I want you to take out a pad and pen and write 20 ideas you can implement. To change that situation to get you more money coming in. The first five will probably be pretty easy, but then they get progressively more difficult yet, I want to encourage you to not to stop until you write all 20.

Once you write them, I want you to prioritize which one would be first, then second, and so forth until you get to 20 and then start working on number one. And when you accomplish it, move on to number two, and all the way to 20. You will be amazed at what happens in your life. Try it you have nothing to lose, and everything to gain. Do it now.

