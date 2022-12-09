Award-winning Journalist Roland Martin to serve as the Jackson State University 2022 Fall Commencement Speaker

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

JACKSON, Miss., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Jackson State University is pleased to announce award-winning journalist Roland S. Martin as the commencement speaker for the ceremony on Friday, December 9th at 10 a.m. CT in the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center. Martin is the host and managing editor of #RolandMartinUnfiltered, the first daily online show in history focused on news and analysis of politics, entertainment, sports, and culture from an explicitly African American perspective.

“We are delighted to have Roland Martin visit Jackson State University to inspire our graduates and audience during our Fall Commencement Ceremony,” said President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D. “Mr. Martin is a tireless champion and voice for truth on issues of importance to the Black community and historically black colleges and universities. We are grateful for his work as an independent media source that continues to keep our stories top of mind in the national conversation.”

Commencement Event Protocols:

This is a non-ticketed event. Masks are optional.

Doors will close prior to the procession and re-open after the ceremony begins.

The event will be live streamed via @JacksonStateU on YouTube and Facebook.

Additional information is available at https://www.jsums.edu/jsucommencement/

About Roland S. Martin

Roland S. Martin is the host and managing editor of #RolandMartinUnfiltered, the first daily online show in history focused on news and analysis of politics, entertainment, sports, and culture from an explicitly African American perspective. It launched on Sept. 4, 2018. Over the course of a journalistic career that has seen him interview multiple U.S. presidents to the top athletes and entertainers in Hollywood, Martin is a journalist who has always maintained a clear sense of his calling in this world. Many have bestowed upon him the moniker, “The Voice of Black America.”

On Sept. 4, 2021, Martin launched the Black Star Network, an OTT network that features a variety of shows focused on news, culture, finance, wellness, history and wellness. BSN is available on Apple and Android phones; Apple and Android TV; Roku; Amazon Fire, XBox One and Samsung TV.

For the last two years, Martin produces a twice daily commentary on iHeartRadio’s Black Information Network, heard on nearly 40 stations nationwide.

Martin is the author of four books. His latest is “White Fear: How The Browning of America Is Making White Folks Lose Their Minds.” His other books are: “Listening to the Spirit Within: 50 Perspectives on Faith;” “Speak, Brother! A Black Man’s View of America;” and “The First: President Barack Obama’s Road to the White House as originally reported by Roland S. Martin.”

Martin is a four-time NAACP Image Award winner, including named Best Host for the last two years.

Martin spent six years as a contributor for CNN, appearing on numerous shows and earning accolades for his no-holds honesty, conviction and perspective on various issues. In 2009, CNN was awarded the Peabody Award for its outstanding 2008 election coverage, of which Martin was a member of the Best Political Team on Television.

