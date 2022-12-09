Praise Featured Video CLOSE

(Hollywood, CA) Riding high on the success of new hit single “Nothing Else Matters”, Billboard’s #1 Most Added Song, Grammy & Stellar winner Brent Jones’ Christmas classic “It’s Christmas Time Baby” is featured in the Hallmark Channel’s brand-new Christmas movie When I Think Of Christmas.

Co-written by jazz and gospel sax legend Donald Hayes, “It’s Christmas Time Baby” was also featured in Starbucks’ 21,000+ stores around the globe as part of their 2021 “Coffee Loves Music” series, which has played an essential role in the Starbucks experience for over 40 years.

“I am a huge fan of the Hallmark Channel and their family-friendly programming so what an honor for my music to be included in one of their premiere Christmas movies this season! I’ve been blessed over the years to score music for so many iconic films – Trolls World, Something To Sing About, Fabric Of A Man, etc. – so, I am always excited and honored to share my musical gifts beyond the four walls of the church to let the world know that Jesus is the reason for the season” says Brent Jones

When I Think Of Christmas is a feel-good movie about Sara, who returns to her hometown to help her mother move only to be surprised to find her ex-boyfriend Josh Hartman is back in town. The two had once planned a life in music together but Sara left to study law. The former flames slowly reconnect and try to heal wounds, both old and new. When Sara makes a surprising discovery, she and Josh forge a bold plan for the upcoming Christmas concert that will lead them all back to their musical roots and make this a holiday to remember.

https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/christmas

Brent Jones Christmas Classic Featured in Hallmark Channel Movie was originally published on praiserichmond.com