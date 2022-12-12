Baltimore County Teacher Facing Child Pornography Charges

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

A Baltimore County art teacher facing child pornography charges has been denied bail.

Baltimore County Police say that 49-year-old Craig Clontz, a teacher at Stemmers Run Middle School, has been placed on administrative leave and denied bail in the case.

According to officials, after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an image uploaded to a Dropbox, detectives tracked it to Clontz’s account.

They then searched his home on Wilson Point Road in Middle River where they found a thumb drive, which contained nearly 800 erotic and pornographic pictures of a girl 11 to 13 years of age.

Additionally, more porn including a pair of videos turned up in a deleted Dropbox folder.

His attorney asked for his release or home detention based on the fact that he has no prior criminal record, however, a judge denied him bail noting that Clontz has been teaching children of a similar age to those depicted in the pictures.

At this time, police don’t believe the pictures are of the suspect’s actual students and he’s not accused of producing the material.

Clontz is facing five counts of possessing child porn. Each count carries a maximum of five years behind bars if he’s convicted.

