Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is a special 12 Days of Christmas “The Gift Of Hope”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

WATCH BELOW

READ BELOW

Tis the season to be? You got it, jolly. As we celebrate this wonderful time of the year, I have a special 12 Days of Christmas program to help you and your family to win more each and every day. On the fourth day of Christmas, I want you to share the gift of hope. the great poet Edgar A. Guest wrote, the true measure of a person is not how they die, but how they live. Not what did they gain but what did they give. These are the units to measure the worth of a person regardless of their birth.

These are the questions of which word should devote. These are the answers where you will find hope. No matter what is going on in your life. You can make it as long as you have hope. This Christmas share the gift of hope because hope in the future gives you power in the present, as my friend Les Brown wrote.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

Dr. Willie Jolley’s ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ – The Gift Of Hope was originally published on getuperica.com