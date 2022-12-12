Dr. Willie Jolley’s ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ – The Gift of A Positive Attitude

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is a special 12 Days of Christmas “The Gift of A Positive Attitude”

hare the gift of a positive attitude. The optimist sees opportunities and every danger while the pessimist sees danger and every opportunity. This Christmas decide to look at life from a positive perspective. You cannot choose what happens to you. You cannot choose what happens around you but you can choose what happens in you. It’s your choice. So choose to have a positive attitude.

Attitude is 10% of what happens to you and 90% what you think about it and do about It. People with a positive attitude when more and it is true attitude definitely determines attitude. So this Christmas she had the gift of a positive attitude and get ready to fly higher.

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

