Led by head coach Deion Sanders, Jackson State University had a historic football season this year. In Prime Video‘s ‘Coach Prime,’ the team’s journey will be documented (the first 12 episodes of ‘Coach Prime’ previously ran on Barstool Sports’ YouTube channel). Today (December 15), we found out when it will premiere and also got the first trailer for it.

The SMAC Prods. docuseries will be premiere on December 29 and includes four episodes. It will follow the Jackson State University Tigers football team throughout its 12-0, undefeated SWAC championship season.

“I am honored and elated to share this inside look at how our program made history as JSU’s first undefeated regular season football team,” said Coach Sanders in a statement. “This group of young men are smart, tough, fast and disciplined with character, and together, we were able to dominate all season long. You’ll see it all this season – the highs and lows and the way this community came together. This is the most resilient and inspiring group of people I have ever met. I can’t say enough about the people of Jackson.”

‘Coach Prime’ is executive produced by Constance Schwartz-Morini, FredAnthony Smith, Michael Strahan of SMAC Entertainment and Michael Gleaton of DG West, Inc. who also serves as showrunner. The series is a co-production from Prime Video Sports and SMAC Productions, a division of SMAC Entertainment.

'Coach Prime' is just the latest content added to Prime Video's growing sports output.

Watch Deion Sanders Lead Jackson State University’s Football Team To A Historic Undefeated Season In The Trailer For Prime Video’s ‘Coach Prime’ was originally published on globalgrind.com