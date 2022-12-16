The Best Gifts You Can Find At Sephora

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re like me, you put a lot of thought into your Christmas gifts. Each item is meticulously chosen for someone special in your life. You want to touch the fabric, feel the textures, and see the hues of your beauty purchase, which means you like to be able to walk into the store and feel the instant gratification of shopping. The great thing about the items on this list is, you can find them in-store (which also helps out if you’re a last-minute shopper like me). On the flip side, you might like online shopping and just need some inspiration, we’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling to see the best gifts from Sephora’s 2022 holiday offerings.

Skin

Caudalie Paris Vinoperfect Brightening Solution Set

Combat hyperpigmentation and dark spots with beloved skincare brand’s Caudalie Paris Brightening Vinoperfect Solution Set. This holiday set comes with their fan favorites – the Vinoperfect Instant Brightening Moisturizer (15ml), Vinoperfect Brightening Glycolic Essence (50ml), and Vinoperfect Radiance Serum Complexion Correcting (30ml). This duo will help even skin tone, exfoliate, and boost glow!

Shop Now

Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream with Tropical Oils

Black-Owned

Fenty Beauty needs no introduction. If you have a special relationship with Rihanna like I do, a.k.a you spend your coin on her products a lot, you’re already sold on the Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream with Tropical Oils. But if not, here’s why it’s so great: this thick cream is infused with a soft gold shimmer and a festive, cinnamon-inspired scent that brings the moisture.

Shop Now

Makeup

Black-Owned

When it comes to top-quality makeup, Path McGrath Labs is king and a Black woman sits on the throne. The MTHRSHP MEGA: Celestial Nirvana Palette feels like gold in your hand. With superior packaging and long-lasting pigmented colors, this beauty is the ultimate eye palette.

Shop Now

Huda Beauty Em(Power)ED Palette

Packed with 18 golds, coppers, and neutrals, the Huda Beauty Em(Power)ED Palette is a solid purchase for the makeup lover in your life. “The palette contains two ultra-pigmented hybrid eyeshadow-gel-creams; two mesmerizing shimmery metallics; two innovative wet metallics; two soft-shine metallic pearl shadows; and nine pigmented, velvety soft mattes.”

Shop Now

Dior Rouge Dior

If your good sis is a lipstick snob, she’ll instantly fall for this Dior Mini Rouge Dior Lipstick Set that comes dressed up in a luxurious blue box. These creamy sticks come in 999 Velvet (iconic Dior red), 100 Nude Look (timeless beige), 720 Icone (elegant rosewood), and 760 Favorite (couture red).

Shop Now

UD x Robin Eisenberg More For You Setting Spray Set

Name a better duo. If you’re shopping on a budget, this limited-edition Urban Decay All Nighter set comes with two full-size setting sprays. Chances are, you’re no stranger to one of Urban Decay’s best-sellers. These setting sprays live up to their name. They keep your makeup fresh for up to 16 hours and are Waterproof + transfer proof.

Shop Now

Scents

Miss Dior

If you love her, Dior her. Miss Dior is the perfect scent to give your recipient their flowers. The floral scent comes already wrapped in a lux bow in a pretty pink liquid. “Along with its extraordinary new bow, the bottle boasts an elegant label and an eco-conscious design. The bottle is designed and produced with 30 percent less glass than its predecessor.”

Shop Now

Sephora Favorites Perfume & Cologne Sampler

Not sure what scent to get, get him or her a few. The Sephora Favorites Scent Sampler allows your nose to do the work. Your girl or guy will appreciate the variety of heavy hitters included in this master mix of scents. And when they’ve made their choice, they can redeem their favorite scent with the included scent certificate for a full size of your favorite featured fragrance at no extra cost.

Shop Now

Shop Now

Jo Malone Gift Set

This nose-turning Jo Malone Holiday Cologne Collection Set features five classic fragrances presented in a sleek package. This delicious set contains the 0.3 oz/ 9 mL sizes of English Pear & Freesia Cologne, Wild Bluebell Cologne, Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne, Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne, Blackberry & Bay Cologne

Shop Now

Candles

Voluspa Winter Wonderland Gft Set

Bring the frost and decorative style with the enchanting scents with the limited-edition Voluspa Winter Wonderland Set. It comes with four fragrant vegan candles made with clean-burning coconut wax.

Shop Now

FORVR Mood Apres Ski Holiday Mini Candle Gift Set

Black-Owned

Onw wiff of Jackie Aina’s FORVR Mood Apres Ski Holiday Mini Candle Gift Set and you’re hooked. Forvr Mood provides an aromatic and sensory experience with style like its fabulous founder.

Shop Now

RELATED STORIES:

The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Guy In Your Life

The Luxury Gift Guide For The Mama In Your Tribe

The Ultimate Black-Owned Gift Guide For Everyone In Your Life

The Best Gifts You Can Find At Sephora was originally published on hellobeautiful.com