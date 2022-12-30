Praise Featured Video CLOSE

If you rely on The Charm City Circulator while traveling downtown, here’s a heads-up.

The free bus service in Baltimore City has been suspended until Monday, Jan. 2 for maintenance and servicing.

According to reports, the city said in a statement that the service is making a transition in contractor servicing, fleet inspections, and emergency maintenance to continue service in 2023.

Charm City Circulator Service Suspended Until Monday

