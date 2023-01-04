Baltimore County Lawmakers Proposing Plastic Bag Ban

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Following in the footsteps of Baltimore City, Baltimore County’s lawmakers are said to be proposing a law that would enforce a plastic bag ban.

In a Facebook post, Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka, District 2, said that he was proud to sponsor the “Bring Your Own Bag Act” alongside council co-sponsors Mike Ertel and David Marks.

“Plastic bags are one of the most problematic forms of garbage and litter, leading to millions of discarded bags that stream annually into our landfills, storm drains and waterways,” he said in the social media post. “Any additional actions we can take to curb these devastating and lasting impacts will help us better protect our communities, our health and to fight climate change.”

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said in a Twitter post on Tuesday that he supported the legislation.

