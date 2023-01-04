Online Editor and Digital Creator For Radio One.

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Police are currently on the scene of a shooting near Edmondson Westside High School that left one student dead.

According to police, five students were at the shopping center on their lunch break when shots were fired.

Five were wounded and one of the victims has been pronounced dead.

At this time, the condition of the surviving victims is unknown.

Police said they are looking for two shooters. Officers have not released any additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The post 5 Students Shot, 1 Killed, At Edmondson Village Shopping Center In Southwest Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.

5 Students Shot, 1 Killed, At Edmondson Village Shopping Center In Southwest Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com