Write, Read Then Run | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Write, Read Then Run.”

I want to give you some bedrock principles that I teach in my goal-setting, goal-achieving class to help you make this upcoming year your best year yet. Now one critical step to making the new year a great year is to write clear goals down and reread it daily for 30 days. Scripture says to write the vision. Make it plain so that he or she that reads it can effectively run the race and win.

The reason most people do not win is that at the beginning of the year, they make some resolutions and talk about them and never write them down or reread them. There is power in writing the vision and reading it over and over again. If you have not been living the life of your dreams and I want you to do something, I want to help you get there.

