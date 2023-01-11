Dr. Bernice A. King, Charlie Ebersol, Set To Create a “One-Day-Only” Custom Theme Park

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Television and film producer turned technology and sports entrepreneur, Charlie Ebersol, and activists Dr. Bernice A. King, Ashley D. Bell and Tishara Jones are set to create a one-day-only, custom theme park – TOMOROWORLD, in celebration of Ebersol’s 40th birthday, and to raise awareness and funds for the National Black Bank Foundation.

The invite-only event will take place on January 7, 2023 at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California. Guests will purchase tickets to ride the TOMOROWORLD theme rides with all proceeds going directly to the National Black Bank Foundation.

“I was shocked to learn that when Dr. Martin Luther King died in 1968, there were 145 black-owned banks in America, yet today, there are only 18 in total,” states Charlie Ebersol. “The work that the National Black Bank Foundation is doing to reverse that trend is vital, and has a very tangible impact on generational wealth-building in underrepresented communities.”

The National Black Bank Foundation is at the forefront of the campaign to close America’s racial wealth gap – aggressively revitalizing and modernizing the historically undercapitalized Black banks that will in turn lift up black families, black businesses and black communities across the country. In 2020, the NBBF facilitated a historic $35 million transaction between a syndicate of 11 black-owned banks and the Atlanta Hawks, as well as a historic $25 million loan from a syndicate of black banks by Major League soccer in 2022.

The TOMOROWORLD fundraising event has the ability to fund an entire year of operations for the National Black Bank Foundation and Ebersol’s goal is to gather his friends, family and colleagues to both raise awareness and money for the important work they’re doing.

Ebersol adds, “To me, there’s no better way to celebrate entering a new decade than to help advance the meaningful work that Ashley Bell, Dr. Bernice King and the NBBF team are doing every day to help close America’s racial wealth gap.”

Co-founded by former White House Policy Advisor for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Ashley D. Bell, Dr. Bernice A. King and Brandon Comer of Comer Capital, NBBF provides legal, regulatory, and operational support services to black-owned banks to help them scale to meet the demand in these communities, with the support of partners such as Big 4 accounting firm KPMG, global law firm Dentons, and distinguished strategic advisors.

“We are thrilled to be the nonprofit recipient of this year’s event,” shares Ashley D. Bell, co-founder of the National Black Bank Foundation. “We’re able to advance the work we do because of the support of partners and friends like Charlie Ebersol, who understand and resonate with our mission. TOMOROWORLD will help bring awareness to the important role black-owned banks play in communities – often extending credit for homes and small businesses to black borrowers that major lenders reject. Strengthening black banks is a win for everyone.”

About the National Black Bank Foundation

The nonprofit National Black Bank Foundation and its investment unit, the Black Bank Fund, were formed in 2020 to uplift Black-owned banks and the communities they serve. Working with corporate and philanthropic partners, the Foundation provides legal, regulatory, and operational assistance to Black banks, while the Fund provides direct Tier 1 capital investment into existing Black banks through stock purchases. Through the facilitation of commercial transactions, the NBBF helps black owned banks increase their capacity for new lines of credit for home and small business loans in communities of color across the country. Visit www.NBBFoundation.org to learn more.

Dr. Bernice A. King, Charlie Ebersol, Set To Create a “One-Day-Only” Custom Theme Park was originally published on praiserichmond.com