Luther Barnes Set To Perform in Concert At Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Celebration

NEWPORT NEWS, VA. – Luther Barnes is set to perform during the Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at New Beech Grove Baptist Church, 361 Beechmont Drive, Newport News, Virginia. Dr. Willard Maxwell Jr. Pastor will host, along with co-host Doc Christian and Dr. Floyd Miles.

Rev. Luther Barnes, national recording artist will be back by popular demand to perform for the Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Celebration Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.. Luther Barnes, record producer, director, songwriter, composer and lead singer of Luther Barnes and the Sunset Jubilaires is the second eldest son of Faircloth “FC” Barnes, who wrote the famous “Rough Side of the Mountain.” Rev. Luther Barnes is an ordained minister and native son of Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

As an executive producer of Gospel Music, he has released over twenty-eight CDs. He has performed with gospel recording artists such as Shirley Caesar, Deborah Barnes, Kirk Franklin, Harvey Watkins and The Canton Spirituals, Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC’s, Dorothy Norwood, John P. Kee and the Mighty Clouds of Joy. In 2005 he recorded with the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir on their release “I’m Amazed” Live. He sang the national anthem for Carolina Mudcats baseball game.

Barnes is currently the Senior Pastor & Founder of the Restoration Worship Center (Rocky Mount), Established in January 2014.

Dr. Willard Maxwell, Jr. Pastor will also host special guests, Bishop Ray Bynum and Pentecostal Followers of Christ Church Choir, RevNation Artist Pastor Stephen Boyd, Lionel T. Hines, Sr. and New Generation Marching Band, Doc Christian, Praise and Worship by Dr. Floyd Miles, Minister Peggie Smith, Andrea Long-Wimbush,

Pam Burford, Wil Griffin, and closing remarks from Motivational Speaker Grace C. Williams.

The concert will also honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Inez Shannon Overton, “Mother Overton” with a special tribute.

Don’t miss the Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Celebration featuring Luther Barnes.

