We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

ETM Defense & Solutions

Business Description: “We custom build firearms training that makes YOU the first responder for YOUR family”

Business Website: https://etmdefenseandsolutions.com/

Let’s Brunch Café

Business Description: “Whether it’s night or day, we’ll always serve breakfast and mimosas at Let’s Brunch Café!”

Business Website: IG: @letsbrunhcafebaltimore

Plush Vodka

Business Description: “Let your spirit live in the taste of sophistication.”

Business Website: https://plushvodka.com/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-17-23] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com